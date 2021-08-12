Shershaah leaked online on Tamilrockers; Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's film full HD available for free download on torrent sites

Sidharth Malhotra and 's latest film Shershaah which was released on August 12, 2021, is directed by Vishnu Varadhan. The film is a biographical war drama on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Actor Sidharth plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra and his performance will surely leave audiences impressed. The film is receiving mixed reviews. Also Read - Shershaah movie review: Netizens call Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer 'best film of recent times'

Here is a piece of sad news about the film Shershaah on the first day of its release. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s film has become the latest target of piracy. Yes, you read that right. The film has been leaked online in HD quality for free download on various sites including Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. Also Read - Shershaah movie review: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's war drama gets diluted by unnecessary romantic interludes

The 2 hours and 15-minutes film give an insight into the life of Captain Vikram Batra and how he led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Sonakshi Sinha to make her Tollywood debut opposite Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna's first interaction with Amitabh Bachchan and more

Shershaah film getting leaked online soon after the release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video is a matter of concern for the makers, as it will surely affect the rating of the movie.