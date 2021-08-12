Shershaah, Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild and more brand new releases to watch today on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

As always, we are here with the binge list that will keep you entertained throughout the day. Well, it seems as the Independence Day weekend has kicked off a bit early as Shershaah has released today on Amazon Prime Video. Here is a list of films, shows, and series to watch today on the OTT platforms.

Shershaah - Amazon Prime Video

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer film Shershaah is a biographical war film directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film traces the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra.

Al Rawabi School for Girls – Netflix

This Arabic show is set in the girls' high school. The popular girls at the prestigious high school get caught in a mess that ends up becoming trouble for the show’s protagonist and she decides to take revenge.

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same – Netflix

This stand-up comedy show Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same will tickle audiences' funny bones. Comedian Lokillo Florez's hilarious views on how Latin Americans have adjusted to a new world will make you ROFL.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild – Netflix

This series is about a world where humans and fearsome monsters stay together and create an uneasy balance in the world wherein a young hunter Aiden fights hard to save his village from destruction by a dragon.

Navarasa - Netflix

This Tamil film Navarasa is a nine-film anthology that features , , Parvathy Thiruvothu, and , among others. Navarasa will take you on the journey of various emotions including compassion, love, anger, courage, peace, laughter, fear, and more. The film has already been released and is receiving a tremendous amount of love from the viewers.