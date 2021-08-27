Do you like to watch war movies, then here is a list of films centered around the war that you can binge-watch this weekend. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar inks beau Farhan Akhtar's name on her neck on her birthday – view pic

Shershaah - 8.8

Also Read - Birthday Special: Here’s how Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar first met and fell in love – view pics

Shershaah is a biographical film based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and stars Sidharth Malhotra and . You can watch this biographical film on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - 9 films rejected by Hrithik Roshan that later fell into Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Aamir Khan and other stars' kitties

Uri: The Surgical Strike - 8.2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie stars , Paresh Rawal, and in the lead role. The movie is based on true events of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. You can watch it on Zee5.

1971 - 8.1

This film was released in 2007 and has been directed by Amrit Sagar. The film stars Manoj Bajpai, , , and in prominent roles. The storyline of the movie is about the escape of six soldiers of the Indian Army arrested during the war by Pakistan Army, during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. It is available to watch on Youtube.

Lakshya - 7.9

The film is directed by and has and as the main leads. The storyline of the film is about Karan Shergill and his journey from a young boy to an army officer. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Border - 7.9

Directed by J. P. Dutta, Border film stars , , Akshaye Khanna, , , , and in important roles. The film is based on the Battle of Longewala. You can watch the film on Zee5.

- 7.7

जॉन अब्राहम ना केवल इस फिल्म के हीरो थे बल्कि उन्होंने इसे प्रोड्यूस भी किया था। मद्रास कैफे इंडस्ट्री की पारम्परिक फिल्मों से अलग थी लेकिन फिर भी इसे लोगों का खूब प्यार मिला। मद्रास कैफे ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 42.67 करोड़ की कमाई की थी।

Directed by and stars , , and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, during the time of Indian invasion in the Sri Lankan civil war and the assassination of Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. You can watch it on Netflix.

The Ghazi Attack - 7.6

Directed by Sankalp Reddy and stars , , , and in main roles. The film is based on the sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.