Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make her OTT debut. Yes, you read that right, the actress is quite excited about her upcoming project and is leaving no stones unturned in winning the audience's hearts. Time and again, Shilpa shared that she is ready to get back to the 70 mm screen in full swing. The gorgeous actress had been looking for some work and has been renewing all her past connections in the industry. Well, it seems Shilpa's prayers have been heard by the almighty.

Shilpa is in talks for an OTT series where she will have an important role. Our sources revealed that the OTT series story will revolve around the female protagonist, something close to 's powerful character in the Aarya series.

Shilpa is kicked about it since this will also give her a chance to impress fans with not just her glam avatar but her acting chops as well. The final discussions are pending post which the actress will make an official announcement about the same.

Recently, Shilpa's social media posts on Ganesh Chaturthi received a lot of negative comments from netizens, amid the personal turmoil she's been going through in her life.

The actress had taken a short break from her reality TV show Super Dancer Chapter 4, after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on July 19. On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 featuring Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaffrey, and Pranita Subhash in main roles. The film was directed by and was released on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.