SHOCKING! The Family Man actress Priyamani reveals she's been fat-shamed; called 'aunty', 'black, 'old' multiple times

Despite being a National Award winning actress and being blessed with gorgeous looks and an effortless sex appeal, The Family Man's Priyamani, too, has dealt with her fair share of nasty trolls and their vitriolic comments, which she recently opened up about in a tell-all interview