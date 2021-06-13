SHOCKING! The Family Man actress Priyamani reveals she's been fat-shamed; called 'aunty', 'black, 'old' multiple times

National Award winner Priyamani has endeared herself to a pan-India audience with her web series, The Family Man, after having won accolades and hearts across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema for years. And the stunner has been as talked about for her acting chops as he has for her gorgeous looks and effortless sex appeal. However, there are always the naysayers, which, too, we guess are fine, till it starts getting personal and nasty, which is kind of the norm these days, at least on social media. Priyamani, too, has dealt with her fair share of nasty trolls and their vitriolic comments, which she recently opened up about in a tell-all interview to a leading entertainment portal. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ram Gopal Varma calls The Family Man 2 ‘realistic James Bond franchise,’ Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 storms IMDb's list and more

Revealing to BollywoodBubble how she has been fat-shamed and been called everything from "aunty" to "black" to "old" on numerous occasions, said that there was a time when her weight had increased to 65 kg and she did look bigger than what she's at present, so a lot of people called her "fat" and "big". Conversely, she added that people are now calling her "thin", which makes her wonder what do they really prefer, and why aren't people simply allowed to be comfortable as they are and why should anyone be body-shamed at all by being called "fat" to "pig"?

Commenting further on all the unwanted things she's had to hear over the years, Priyamani stated that she's "looking black," to which she's retorted in the past by asking what's the problem in being "a dark-skinned person", and why can't they change their opinion and why can't they realise that "black is beautiful". Furthermore, she also revealed that there were other who said she's "looking like an aunty" or "looking old" when she's posted pics without makeup.

Among more positive news, Priyamani's The Family Man 2 is a raving hit on Amazon Prime, having garnered ubiquitously great reviews and tons of views ever since it dropped. The web series also stars Manoj Bajpayee, , , Darshan Kummar and Samantha Akkineni in her OTT debut. It's been created, cowritten and codirected by Raj & DK of and Stree fame.