Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to Aligarh: 7 LGBTQI movies that you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix as a befitting adieu to Pride Month

The month of June is known as Pride month which is dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ community and their hard struggles against discrimination. Here is a list of shows and movies to watch this Pride Month on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkumar Rao in the lead roles, Aligarh is a true story which is directed by .

Moonlight - Netflix

This is an American coming-of-age drama film written and directed by Barry Jenkins which stars Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, , and Mahershala Ali in pivotal roles. The film beautifully presents the three stages in the life of the main character.

Margarita With A Straw - Netflix

's directorial, Margarita With A Straw is a beautiful film that stars , , and in lead roles. This film is a must-watch for everyone which showcases the idea of love and relationship in the most beautiful way ever.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Amazon Prime Video

, Gajraj Rao, , and Jitendra Kumar's film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is a comedy-drama film on LGBTQ+ relationships. Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of a gay man who fights hard to be accepted by his boyfriend’s family.

Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele - Disney+Hotstar

Harish Vyas directorial film stars Anshuman Kha, Zareen Khan, Ravi Khanvikar, and Nitin Sharma in pivotal roles is about a runaway bride who meets runaway groom Veer at an LGBTQ party.

2gether: The Series - Netflix

The Thai romantic comedy-drama television series is about two college boys who fake their romantic relationship but end up falling for each other.

Evening Shadows - Netflix

The Sridhar Rangayan film stars Mona Ambegaonkar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Devansh Doshi in pivotal roles. The story of the film is about a gay boy born to a conservative mother and dogmatic father.