Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Shershaah or Ajay Devgn-Sonakshi Sinha's Bhuj - The Pride of India: Which of these Bollywood August releases on OTT are you more excited to watch?

Well, this August month has some biggest Hindi films that are all set to release and entertain audiences with their unique storyline and plot. While makers of Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah and ’s Bhuj - The Pride Of India take the digital route. Also Read - Say What! THIS Telugu biggie to take on Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR at the box office? Here's what we know

Sidharth Malhotra and 's upcoming patriotism film Shershaah is based on the real-life story of an Indian soldier, Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life in the Indo-Pakistan war in Kargil, 1999. In the film, actor Sidharth will play the lead role of Captain Vikram Batra, while actress Kiara Advani will essay the role of his fiance, Dimple Cheema. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and will release on August 12. It is co-produced by 's banner Dharma Productions. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's judge Anu Malik gets brutally trolled by netizens for copying Israel's national anthem – view tweets

Talking about the most awaited period drama features Ajay Devgn, , , , Ammy Virk, and in pivotal roles. The film is set amid the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the film, Ajay Devgn will be seen as IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj Airport during the war. Also Read - From the emergence of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Govinda to being offered the role of the hero's brother – Chunky Panday lists 5 reasons for his setback after 5 hits in a row [EXCLUSIVE]

It seems as the filmmakers are currently obsessed with patriotism and it seems to be their new mantra. So, which of these two much-awaited Bollywood films in August month are you excited for? Vote now and let us know your favorite movie that you are excited to watch.