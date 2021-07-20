Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill come together for Silsila Sidnaaz Ka: A Modern Fairytale show on OTT; here's what you need to know

Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and ShehNaaz Gill are all set to entertain viewers with their upcoming new project. 'SidNaaz' will be seen in Silsila SidNaaz Ka show. Going by the glimpse, the show will be linked to their Bigg Boss 13 days.

Silsila Sidnaaz Ka: A Modern Fairytale, is a show that will be a chronicle of their love and friendship. The Instagram account of the OTT platform Voot announced the show along with a motion poster. The caption read as, “SIDNAAZ KI MOVIE ?! NO! WAIT, WHAT? Yeh Dhamaka toh ekdam hi unexpected hai (This is an unexpected surprise)! Kya aap ho ready to welcome the most loved jodi on Voot, again (Are you ready to welcome this most loved couple on Voot again)? Haan haan sahi suna, aa rahe hai #SidNaaz leke apna silsila pyaar aur dosti ka (Yes, you heard it right, SidNaaz is coming with the story of their love and friendship) (sic)."

Take a look at it

The show is all set to premiere from 22 July. On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3 opposite Sonia Rathee. While, Shehnaaz has recently wrapped up the shoot for Amarjit Singh Saron’s Honsla Rakh, opposite which is scheduled to release in October 2021.