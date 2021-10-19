Netflix's South Korean drama Squid Game has gained a lot of popularity among viewers. The series is about people competing for money in violent games with a deadly twist in it. Did you watch Squid Game? We bet you did not know these 16 AMAZING FACTS about the series. Also Read - Squid Game: Kids in Nigeria recreate scenes from Netflix's show; netizens left flabbergasted with their 'perfection' – watch

Initially, Squid Game was originally called 'Round Six' in September 2019. The collaboration of creator Hwang Dong-hyuk with Netflix was his first time working with an international entertainment company.

The creator Hwang began working on the script a long time back

Hwang started writing his script in 2008 and finished the first draft in 2009. It took him nearly six months to write the first two episodes. In an interview with Radio Times, Hwang told them that the story felt "unfamiliar and violent" and he was quite worried as people would find the drama too abstract to be commercialized. Hwang further even struggled with funding and casting until Netflix came into the picture.

Squid Game was originally created as a feature film

In an interview with Variety, Hwang said that his project was originally created as a feature film. Did you know, Hwang wrote and directed major hit movies like Silenced and The Fortress. He was also a screenwriter and director for Miss Granny.

Did you know, the walls in the player's room have doodles that describe the game

The artwork which includes stars, umbrellas foreshadows the games in which the players participate.

The doll in the game is a real creation

The eerie doll from the first episode of the show is real and can be visited in Jincheon County, a rural area near the north of Seoul. According to Koreaboo, the doll guards the entrance of a horse-carriage museum.

The phone number shown in the first episode is real

If you have watched the first episode of Squid Game, you must have seen contestants participate in the game by calling the eight-digit number on mysterious business cards. Did you know, the number shown in the episode is real and belongs to a man who said he received about 4,000 calls a day.

One challenge shown in the show is now a TikTok trend

The challenge with dalgona candy has now become a TikTok trend and the TikTokers have given their own version to it.

Squid Game storyline might help to make shows on similar concepts

According to Forbes, Squid Game is boosting similar shows that are not in the English language. Post Squid Game release, Japanese thriller series Alice in Borderland, and Korean drama Sweet Home have been trending on the OTT platform.

Squid Game is one of the best performing shows on Netflix

After Squid Game's release on Netflix, it has topped Netflix's top-10 show chart and became a sensation in the United States.

Fans might have to wait for the second season

Hwang has some other projects which he wants to work on before thinking about creating a second season of Squid Game.

The show uses a real-life news report

If you have watched Squid Game, the series shows several characters struggling with debt due to inequality in South Korea and Hwang has used a real-life news report.

Jung Ho-Yeon's acting debut in Squid Game

North Korean pickpocketer Kang Sae-byeok was Jung's first acting role. She started her career as a model and was also seen in Korea's Next Top Model show. Post her appearance on the series, she gained a lot of followers on social media.

Lee Jung-Jae helped humanize Squid Game

According to Hwang, Lee Jung-Jae helped humanize the series as a protagonist Gi-hun. In the video, Hwang said that Lee Jung-Jae provided suggestions on how to make Gi-hun the character that viewers ended up seeing.

The green uniforms which the contestants wore made the sets dusty

Contestants had to wear green uniforms in the Squid Game which were made out of good material. The uniforms made the set dusty and Hwang said that it was hard to breathe. He even said that the actirs' faces even turned red due to allergies.

Hwang wanted the masked guards to look like Boy Scouts

The creator wanted the masked guards to be in a boy scout-like uniform. He said that the masks were inspired by traditional Korean masks named hahoetal.

Gi-hun's licking the dalgona was inspired by Hwang's strategy

Hwang said Gi-hun's technique of licking the dalgona was a technique he used as a kid.