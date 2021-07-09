State Of Siege: Temple Attack: From Akshaye Khanna’s fab performance to gripping action – 5 reasons to watch this Zee5 film based on a real life event

OTT Film: State Of Siege Temple Attack Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Cinderella teaser subverts the Disney fairytale, State of Siege - Temple Attack trailer looks exciting, The Wheel of Time release date

Where to Watch: Zee5

State Of Siege: Temple Attack has just released on Zee5. Based on the September 2002 attack that took place at the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat, the film is an action drama. If you are still not sure if it deserves your time and attention, we give you 5 reasons to watch it.

Akshaye Khanna’s fab performance

Akshaye Khanna, who is making his OTT debut with this film, is just wonderful. Such an action drama is his forte and he performs wonderfully as Major Hanut Singh.

Ken Ghosh’s direction

Ken Ghosh's direction is worth appreciating. He has handled the film’s pace pretty well and has made sure that it is engaging throughout.

Gripping action

The action in this film is so gripping that you feel you are right in the middle of it.

Climax

The climax will keep you on the edge of your seats and will stay with you for days to come.

Fitting tribute to NSG commandos

Just like the case with State Of Siege: 26/11, State of Siege Temple Attack is also a fitting tribute to the NSG commandos of India who are always ready to risk their lives for us.

We are sure by now you have made up your mind to watch State of Siege Temple Attack this weekend. Do let us know your reviews by tweeting to us @bollywood_life.