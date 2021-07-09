State Of Siege: Temple Attack: From Akshaye Khanna’s fab performance to gripping action – 5 reasons to watch this Zee5 film based on a real life event

Based on the September 2002 attack that took place at the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat, State Of Siege Temple Attack is an action drama. If you are still not sure if it deserves your time and attention, we give you 5 reasons to watch it.