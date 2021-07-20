Tampa Baes: The HOTTEST lesbian love story with a progressive touch is coming to India on this OTT PLATFORM

The Tampa Baes, an 8-episode docuseries, include Ali Myers, Nelly Ramirez, Shiva Pishdad, Jordan Whitley, Marissa Gialousis, Summer Mitchell, Cuppie Bragg, Brianna Murphy, Haley Grable, Melanie Posner, Olivia Mullins and Mack McKenzie