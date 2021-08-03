Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill FINALLY drops the one hint all fans have been waiting for

Bigg Boss OTT is just a couple of days away from its premiere and the excitement in the air is too thick to ignore. For one, would be hosting the shows and for the second thing, it's going to be OTT, so you can expect a lot of unexpected things. Right now, the only confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss is amazing singer . However, there have been rumours saying that Shehnaaz Gill may make an appearance as the guest host or something. And the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has finally dropped a hint whether the masses would get to see their favourite Sana in Bigg Boss OTT or not. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Host Karan Johar chooses BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora as his inmates; wishes to be trapped in the house without their phones

It so happened that, Shehnaaz Gill made an appearance at ET's Inspiring Women Awards 2021 wherein she bagged a trophy for 'Promising Fresh Face'. Thereupon while interacting with the media, Shehnaaz was asked whether she would be a part of Bigg Boss OTT. She said, "I can't comment on it. But you never know. I can't reveal anything beforehand until I reach there. Coz then you might say I have lied if I don't appear. You can come there to take my interview." The last line sentence has surely put Shehnaaz Gill fans on tenterhooks. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Bigg Boss OTT's 2nd contestant, Karan Johar as an inmate in Bigg Boss, Cartel trailer is OTT's answer to RGV's Company and more

During the interview, Shehnaaz also talked about the highs and lows of her journey in Bigg Boss. She was delighted to know that she inspired people in some way. The actress admitted that she has grown a lot after her stint in Bigg Boss and that she is no longer the cool Sana that people knew. She wants to make her parents, her grandparents and her city, Punjab proud and is on her way to working towards achieving that dream. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 5 Bollywood celebs we want to see in Karan Johar-hosted reality TV show

The actress also addressed whether she is collaborating with her rumoured boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla again. She asked the paps to keep guessing and praying. Shehnaaz has become quite a tease these days, don't you think?