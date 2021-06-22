Thalapathy Vijay movies to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix: Master, Mersal, Thuppakki and more

Vijay or Thalapahty Vijay turns a year older today (June 22). The 46 years old handsome is one of the most versatile actors in the industry who has left viewers bowled with his spectacular performance. Vijay is one of the highest-paid actors that has left audiences speechless with his best super hit movies. Here is a list of superhit movies of Vijay that you can stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar and fall in love with them all over again. Also Read - What to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix: Evil Season 2, Another Round, When They See Us and more

Mersal - Netflix Also Read - From Jagame Thandhiram to Cold Case and Malik: 7 Tamil and Malayam films coming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar that you can watch

Also Read - What to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Voot and Netflix: Black Summer, True Romance, Zootopia and more

This engaging revenge drama will make you all emotional to the core. The storyline of the film is about two estranged brothers, one is a doctor while the other is a magician. Vijay can be seen essaying both the characters. The brothers join hands to take revenge for their parent's untimely death. Vijay will make you fall in love with his characters.

Bigil - Amazon Prime Video

Chennai box office: After Petta and Viswasam, Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil becomes third film of 2019 to achieve THIS feat

This was 2019's highest-grossing Tamil film in history. The storyline of the film is about Michael, a former football player who chooses a different life for him, but destiny has something else planned for him. Nayanthara, , Vivek, and Kathir play pivotal roles in this mind-blowing film.

Thuppakki - Disney + Hotstar

This masterpiece has been written and directed by AR Murugadoss and will showcase to you the life of an Indian Army officer. This gripping action-thriller film will shake you to the core. The movie was remade in Hindi named Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

Master - Amazon Prime Video

Master, Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi

Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Master and it stars Vijay, , Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, , and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles. The storyline of this movie revolves around an alcoholic professor, J. D. who takes a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home.

Sarkar - Netflix

Sarkar is a political-action film that talks about an NRI businessman who comes back to his motherland to cast his vote. But he gets to know that someone has already voted for him and he decides to investigate this voter fraud. Vijay, , , Yogi Babu, , and Pala play pivotal roles in the film.