's film The Archies has finally hit the floors. On Monday, producer made an official announcement by sharing a photo of a clapper board. She captioned the post, "Archie's shoot starts. #TigerBaby's first solo production. Partner in crime @zoieakhtar." The film will release on Netflix and it will star and 's daughter , and 's daughter , and 's grandson Agastya Nanda in main roles.

Earlier pictures of Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya's looks from their upcoming film went viral on social media. In the pictures, Suhana was seen wearing a black dress with a jacket while Agastya donned a brown tee and a pair of pants. Khushi was seen wearing a wig. From the leaked pictures, it seems as Suhana might be playing the role of Veronica, Khushi might be playing the role of Betty Cooper and Agastya would be playing the role of Archie.

The Archies will reportedly be set in the 1960s and will be an introduction of the fictional town of Riverdale to a new generation. The film is co-produced by Tiger Baby Films and Graphic India. On the work front, Zoya Akhtar is currently working on Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav.