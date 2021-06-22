The Devil's Hour: Doctor Who's Peter Capaldi and Patrick Melrose's Jessica Raine to headline Amazon Prime's 6-part mind-bending horror web series – plot and cast details inside

Have you ever woken in the middle of the night and felt like something wasn't quite right? Chances are you may have woken during "The Devil's Hour"; the hour between 3am and 4am, or 3.33am specifically, regarded as a time when unexplainable things can occur, which is what the Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine web series revolves around