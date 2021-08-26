The Empire is a historical fiction TV series which is created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar. The series is based on the novel series Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford. The Empire is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27. The series features , , , , , and others. In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Nikkhil revealed his list of favorites that he loves to binge-watch. So check the list out and find answers to the ‘watch to watch today’ question. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ronit Roy-Richa Chadha's Candy teaser is dark and deadly, Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai's first look is fun and more

Paatal Lok

This crime thriller web series stars , , Neeraj Kabi, , Ishwak Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles. The storyline of the series is about a disillusioned cop who tries to solve the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong. You can stream Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video.

Scam 1992

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is one of the best crime drama series you can watch on SonyLIV. The series stars Pratik Gandhi who essays the role of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who committed a stock market scam in 1992.

The Office

The Office is an American mockumentary sitcom television series that showcases the life of office employees. The series is , Rainn Wilson, , Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak in lead roles. You can watch The Office on Amazon Prime Video.

The West Wing

The West Wing is an American serial political drama television series created by Aaron Sorkin. The series showcases the inner workings of the White House in this drama series but with a humorous overtones. You can watch this on Netflix.

The Newsroom

The Newsroom is an American political drama television series that features Jeff Daniels, Emily Mortimer, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Thomas Sadoski, , , and Sam Waterston in prominent roles. The series chronicles behind-the-scenes events at the fictional Atlantis Cable News channel. You can watch this series on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Family Man

The Family Man is a spy thriller drama streaming television series created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The series is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and features Manoj Bajpayee, , , Neeraj Madhav, and others in lead roles.