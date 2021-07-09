The Empire teaser: Nikkhil Advani and Disney+ Hotstar team up to create India's Game of Thrones – deets inside

Disney+ Hotstar and National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and Emmay Entertainment have come together to announce the biggest upcoming Hotstar Specials web series The Empire, a monumental period adventure drama tracing the origins of a dynasty. This magnum opus showcases the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor and king. Touted to be one of the grandest shows ever created in India, the series promises a magnificent visual spectacle mounted on a scale not seen on the digital realm before. Also Read - Super 30 and Jersey actress, Mrunal Thakur expresses her desire to work with THIS megastar of Bollywood

Disney + Hotstar is partnering with India's leading filmmaker Nikkhil Advani who has delivered classic superhits from and Salaam-e-Ishq, to critically-acclaimed titles like D-Day and ; for this magnum opus. The show is directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment). The Empire promises a world-class viewing experience and will release soon only on Disney+ Hotstar. Watch The Empire Teaser below:

Showrunner Nikkhil Advani said, "Putting together The Empire has been a huge challenge but also a massive honor for me. Bringing alive a visually stunning world with a solid story narrative was the main aim for me, Mitakshara Kumar our director and everyone at Emmay Entertainment. Right from the story to the star-cast and high production value - our ambition was to create a show that is larger than life; one that leaves a lasting impression on viewers. Partnering with Disney+ Hotstar has made it possible to bring this visual spectacle to life. My partners Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani and I at Emmay Entertainment are very proud to introduce the very talented Mitakshara Kumar."

The Empire is coming soon exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+Hotstar Premium.