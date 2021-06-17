The End: Producer Vikram Malhotra shares an exciting update about Akshay Kumar's OTT debut

Here’s an update about 's OTT debut The End. As you might be aware, the actor had announced his digital debut earlier in 2019. The web series was supposed to release in 2021 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - WHAT! Aamir Khan was the videographer at Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's wedding? – view UNSEEN pics

Abundantia Entertainment's Vikram Malhotra has now shared that the series is expected to go on floors by the end of this year or early 2022.

While launching The End, Akshay had said, "Honestly, I have been inspired by my son. He told me that I have to get into the digital space. It's amazing to learn from the youngsters."

He had added, “I have always believed in bringing innovation to my work and throughout my career, have tried to tell unique stories, work with break-through talent and be part of disruptive and high-quality story-telling. I am working very closely with Vikram and his team as they create this compelling and highly intriguing story. I can’t wait to start rolling for this action-adventure series that will be an Amazon Original for global audiences. The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with the youth.”

Akshay recently announced that his film Bellbottom will be releasing on July 27 on OTT. "I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom! Couldn't be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving across big screens worldwide," he wrote while making the announcement. The film is set in the 80s.

The actor also has with which is expected to release when theatres reopen. He will also be seen in Raksha Bandhan and Atrangi Re.