The Family Man 2 actress Priyamani has THIS to say about 'Lonavala mystery'

Manoj Bajpayee and 's crime thriller series has kept the viewers hooked to their seats. Recently, the actress Priyamani who essayed the role of Suchi in the series answered the unresolved question - 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' mystery. This burning question regarding The Family Man 2 is making viewers restless as they want to know what exactly happened between Suchi and 's character Arvind during an office trip to Lonavala.

Well, Priyamani has finally answered the question in an interview with a web portal. She said, "See, I can give you two answers. One is, 'Whatever happens in Lonavala, stays in Lonavala.' The second one would be, 'Aap Chellam sir se poochiye. Shayad Chellam sir ko pata hoga.' Because Chellam sir knows everything. So, whichever you want to pick, you can pick."

Priyamani further said that the team of The Family Man 2 thought that the point of discussion would be the terrorists that Srikant and his team fight. But they never thought that Lonavala would be a big discussion. She said, "But never in our minds we thought that Lonavala ka discussion itna bada ho jayega (would become such a major talking point). I think it's as big or even bigger than 'Why did Kattappa kill ?'"

The actress said that she has been getting lots of messages and is told to reveal the Lonavala mystery and to disclose what she wanted to tell Srikant at the end of the show. Well, the second season ended with Suchi is on the verge of revealing the truth to Srikant.

The Family Man series is created by filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It stars Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, who can be seen juggling between the pressure of his demanding job as a spy and his personal life. The series can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.