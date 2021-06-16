The Family Man 2 creators Raj and DK on why there will be a long wait before the third part of the series comes out

The Family Man 2 series has kept viewers hooked to the screens. The series has managed to gain everyone's attention with its perfect storyline, plot, and exceptional performance by the vast. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the third installment of The Family Man. Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are behind on the third season of the series. Also Read - After Current Theega, Sunny Leone to do a Telugu film again?

The second season was released on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. In an interview, Raj and DK spoke about the third season of the series and said that they have an idea about where they want to take season three of The Family Man. Raj Nidimoru told Firstpost, "We are behind this time. We have the world in place, we have the concept, we have an idea, and the foundation to some extent. But we're still developing the story. This time, we're actually seeing the feedback, and there's a deluge of it. We need to regroup, clear our heads, and sit and start writing it, so that we're not too influenced but are still cognizant of what was great and what was not."

The creators are currently taking in audience feedback and are understanding what worked for them and what not. In the second series, actress Samantha Akkineni's brown face received a lot of flake from the viewers. While Raj and DK were aware of the racism that they would face. DK said in the interview, "When something fails, you definitely look at what went wrong, and why it didn't work. And when it succeeds also. Nothing is perfect. There are still going to be niggles."

The storyline of The Family Man 2 is about Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari who tries to balance his personal and professional life. The second season ended with a Chinese plan planning to destroy the country.

The actor Manoj said that the third season is at least two years away. Actress who essayed the role of Suchi in the series said that Raj and DK are expected to conclude work on another series that stars in the lead role before starting work on The Family Man season 3.