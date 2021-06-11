The Family Man 2: Here's what Manoj Bajpayee says about the unresolved 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' mystery

Popular B-town actor Manoj Bajpayee who plays a secret service agent Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man 2 has won million hearts with his mind-blowing performance. Towards the end of the episode, Srikant's wife Suchi (role essayed by Priyamani) says something in his ear but it’s muted for the audience. Fans of The Family Man 2 are curious about what exactly happened between Suchi and Arvind during the office trip in Lonavala. On the other hand, Srikant knows that his wife Suchi is not happy with him and something is bothering her. Suchi distances herself from Srikant and is guilty of something. Also Read - The Family Man 2 actor Manoj Bajpayee's wife Shabana has ROMANCED Hrithik Roshan and Bobby Deol; here's what you need to know about her

In an interview with a web portal, Manoj spoke about the unresolved mystery and said, "Srikant doesn't even have any kind of a hint. You have seen a lot, you know a lot; Srikant hasn't been there. For Srikant, he only understands one thing, that his wife is not happy in the marriage. He's trying to understand her point of view; he's trying to keep the family together. And every time she talks about it, he's always very scared, he's always nervous." Also Read - The Family Man 2 actor Manoj Bajpayee picks his favourite web series from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv

He further continued saying, "The directors and the writers have decided to be in the shoes of Suchi, and wait for the right time to talk about it. I myself want to know what exactly has happened." Also Read - Is Paatal Lok's Hathiram joining The Family Man 2 gang with Srikant and JK in a crossover? – Watch video

Creators of this web series Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK spoke about the mystery and said, "Part of us was also thinking that when Srikant knows, let the audience know. Not let the audience know what Srikant does not know. If Srikant suspects something, let the audience suspect that. If Srikant has his own ideas, assumptions, let the audience have it. It's unfair for the audience to know and Srikant not to know."

The Family Man 2 was streamed on June 4 and the fans fell in love with the series. Manoj said that the third season of the show will take close to two years to arrive. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.