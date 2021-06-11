The Family Man 2: Here's what Manoj Bajpayee says about the unresolved 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' mystery

Towards the end of the episode, Srikant's wife Suchi (role essayed by Priyamani) says something in his ear but it's muted for the audience. Fans of The Family Man 2 are curious about what exactly happened between Suchi and Arvind during the office trip in Lonavala.