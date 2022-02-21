The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee starrer expected to roll by end of 2022; casting to begin soon

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s The Family Man became an instant favourite of the viewers. Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man was released on September 20, 2019, and managed to win millions of hearts with their storyline and exceptional performances of the star cast. The second season which was released on June 4, 2021, also received an immense amount of love and praise from the viewers. According to the reports, The Family Man 3 is expected to roll by the end of 2022. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu developed THIS habit due to ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and follows it even today

A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla that the makers of the series are planning to start shooting for the third season by the end of this year. The source was quoted saying, "The climax of the second season had hinted at a third part, and Raj and Krishna have already started working on the script. While they have cracked the idea they are still developing the story and will wrap that up soon. As of now, The Family Man 3 is expected to roll by the year-end. More supporting cast will be joining the third soon, casting for which will begin soon after the script is completed."

While, speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Manoj hinted that the series might return around the quarter of 2022 which is November 2022. Reportedly, the plot of the third season will revolve around China and its connection with COVID-19.

The first and second seasons of The Family Man featured , , , Shreya Dhanwanthary, and others in main roles. On the work front, Raj and Krishna recently finished shooting a series that stars , Raashii Khanna, and in prominent roles. The makers of The Family Man are currently shooting for Guns and Gulaabs that will feature , , and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. They also have Citadel starring and Samantha in key roles.