Well, someone has rightly said that a person never forgets his/her first love or crush. High school romances are the best as it includes several romantic moments, tears, heartbreaks and much more. Well, The Kissing Booth 3 film will release on August 11 and will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Will Elle join Harvard with her boyfriend or go to Berkeley with her bestie? Time will tell, till then here is a list of movies that will bring back your fond memories.

This is a teen romantic film that showcases a quirky, late-blooming teenager whose budding romance with a high school senior puts her lifelong friendship at risk. Also Read - From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Baazigar: 7 super hit films of Kajol to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

This 2002 coming-of-age rom-com perfectly captured the essence of love that blossomed through mails. The film is about Raj, Tina, and Pooja's strong bond that grows with time.

This cult classic film of was one of the highest-grossing movies of 1998. The love story and friendship between Anjali, Rahul, and Tina has defined love for several youngsters.

The Edge Of Seventeen - Netflix

High school is one of the exciting phases in the life of a youngster. Get ready to walk down the memory lane with this coming-of-age film that has perfectly captured the heartache of a seventeen-year-old in love with someone who does know that she exists.

The Half Of It - Netflix

Do you remember the time when love was conveyed in the form of love letters? This coming-of-age comedy-drama wherein a teenager starts writing love letters on behalf of the inarticulate to his crush.