The Last Hour Teaser: Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen dig up the past to solve a supernatural crime in this web series

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer of The Last Hour, its first-ever Indian supernatural crime web series. Packed with heavy doses of suspense, mystery and unexpected twists and turns, the upcoming show stars , Karma Takapa, , Shaylee Krishen, , Robin Tamang and Mandikini Goswami in prominent roles. The trailer takes absolutely no time to capture your attention as it builds intrigue right from the word go. We see Arup, a newly transferred seasoned city cop (essayed by Sanjay Kapoor) put in charge of tracking down a mysterious killer in a small Himalayan town.

Unable to get to the bottom of the investigation, he ropes in Dev, a mysterious, young Shaman (played by Karma Takapa) as his local informant, who has a secret gift of communicating with the dead in their last hour, to solve the case. Arup finds himself lost in a maze only to find out that there exist a host of hidden secrets that will change his life forever. With the past wreaking havoc in the present, this show sets the premise for a fascinating watch that's going to have viewers hooked to their screens. Watch The Last Hour trailer below:

Coming to the show itself, The Last Hour revolves around Dev, a mysterious young shaman, on the run protecting a secret gift from falling into the wrong hands, lies low as a herder-for-hire in a small Himalayan mountain town. Arup, a newly -transferred seasoned city cop investigates a rape and murder case. Realizing that the killer is linked to Dev's dark past, they join hands to hunt him down. But when Dev falls for the enigmatic Pari, Arup's college-going daughter, he is torn between duty and love. Will he be able to use his gift to save what he treasures most or will it destroy it everything? The answers lie in life's final moments.

Created, written and produced by and Anupama Minz, and executive produced by Amit Kumar and Academy Award and 4-time BAFTA award winner, ; The Last Hour will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 14, 2021.