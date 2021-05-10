The Last Hour Teaser: Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen dig up the past to solve a supernatural crime in this web series

Created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz, along with Academy Award and 4-time BAFTA award winner, Asif Kapadia; The Last Hour stars Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Shaylee Krishen, Raima Sen, Robin Tamang and Mandikini Goswami in prominent roles