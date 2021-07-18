The Outpost, Penthouse, Snowdrop, Hekimoglu – the best English, Korean and Turkish web series are arriving on this OTT platform on THIS DATE in India

You can now enjoy foreign action, romance, crime and mystery with new episodes dropping every week for four shows from varied countries, and that, too, for completely free. Here's a list of the popular shows launching this month on various dates at a 1-stop destination OTT platform...