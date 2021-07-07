The Vigil, US' no. 1 horror movie, to premiere in India on THIS OTT platform on THIS date

PictureWorks has acquired the rights of The Vigil, a Horror film starring Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig, and Malky Goldman for its digital release in India on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Keith Thomas, the film is about a man named Yakov (Dave Davis) who is hired by his old Rabbi to watch over the body of a recently deceased community member and has to survive a night tormented by a demon in a spectacular chiller. Rooted in Jewish culture and mysticism, The Vigil is a supernatural horror movie set in a unique world: The Hasidic community of Boro Park, Brooklyn. Also Read - The Tomorrow War, Black Widow, Toofan and other OTT shows to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar in July – Watch video

The Vigil is an extraordinary Horror film that comes from Blumhouse Productions, the makers of many more such spectacular films like the franchise, The Invisible Man, Insidious franchise, The Purge franchise, Halloween franchise, Happy Death Day franchise, Split, Glass, and Ouija franchise among others. The Vigil has been ranked the no. 1 horror movie of 2021 by USA Today and is also rated 90% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 109 Fresh reviews.

Talking about their latest movie acquisition, a spokesperson at PictureWorks said, "We at PictureWorks thrive to bring forth first-class films to the Indian audiences. From start to end, The Vigil gives its viewers a fresh and interesting perspective. With an incredibly promising premise, we are sure that the Indian audiences, and especially the true fans of Horror will thoroughly enjoy the experience of watching this new film on Amazon Prime Video."

The Vigil is set to release on Amazon Prime Video in Original English version with Hindi language version on 9th July 2021.