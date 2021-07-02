The Wheel of Time: Here's when Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike's fantasy web series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime – plot and cast deets inside

Based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novel series of the same name, Amazon Prime Video's The Wheel of Time web series is all set for a release in 2021 itself, reinforcing the fact of how. The series that has already been greenlit for a second season, follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful, all-woman organization of channelers (magic users) called the Aes Sedai, who takes a group of five young people from their home village following an attack by the forces of the Dark One, an evil entity who seeks to destroy the Pattern (Existence). Among these five, she believes one might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, an ancient hero and powerful channeler who is prophesied either to save the world or destroy it. Also Read - Good Omens season 2: Amazon Prime announces the return of the hit fantasy web series with Michael Sheen and David Tennant – deets inside

“The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show. Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created,” said showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). “This property is one I’ve loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what’s on the page is something I can’t wait for the other fans of the books to see. And Season 2 just keeps expanding the world we built in Season 1,” he added Also Read - #BLExclusive ft. Richa Chadha: From her marriage plans with Ali Fazal to SCOOPS on the release of Fukrey 3, Inside Edge 3 and more – the actress held nothing back

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, which have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide; The Wheel of Time has been adapted for OTT by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of SHIELD, Hemlock Grove). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon). Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Winter Dragon), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz will serve as executive producers on The Wheel of Time, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. Also Read - BREAKING! Bollywood director known for action movies with Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham to helm desi OTT version of Italy's top show Zero Zero Zero; MAJOR STARS to be roped in? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, and also stars Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, and Madeleine Madden.