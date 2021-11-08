Bollywood actress is thrilled and excited to debut as a film producer with and Avneet Kaur in the Tiku Weds Sheru movie. The film will release on the Amazon Prime Video platform. Well, recently the gorgeous diva of Bollywood Kangana shared the first looks of the actors on her Instagram. Sharing the first poster featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kangana wrote, “Hum jab milte hain, toh dil sey milte hain, varna khwabon mein bhi mushkil see milte hain. Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru." Also Read - From Avneet Kaur to Anushka Sen: Check out the mind-boggling per episode pay of young TV actresses

Later, Kangana shared the second poster of the character wherein she introduced actor Avneet Kaur who will be playing the role of Tiku in the film. She captioned the poster as, “Chalo toh chaand tak, nahi toh shaam tak. Meet Tasleem Khan urf tiku." Also Read - Avneet Kaur's ravishing bridal photoshoot will make your hearts skip a beat — view pics

Also Read - 7 Times Avneet Kaur left us whipped with her sexy looks in bodycon outfits — view pics

Kangana shared yet another poster of the film and wrote, “Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru. Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like it. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first."

A few days back, Kangana shared a BTS picture from her next venture and wrote ''Shooting Tiku weds Sheru first look with my fav @jatinkampani''. Last time, Kangana was spotted with actor Nawazuddin in her office. The two were seen discussing their upcoming film together. Kangana shared their picture on her Instagram and wrote, 'Guess who is in the house …My most favourite @nawazuddin._siddiqui. P.S always forget to click picture with him thank you @silk.sp for this surprise picture…[sic].'.

Tiku Weds Sheru is being directed by Sai Kabir and will be produced under Kangana's production house Manikarnika Films. On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii film and now she is all set for her next film, The Incarnation Sita. Kangana will also be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas.