Top 5 Imtiaz Ali films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and more

Imtiaz Ali, who has turned 50 today (June 16) is one of the most acclaimed directors in Bollywood. The best part about his movies lies with his unique storylines that showcase the raw emotions of the characters. Audiences relate to his films and connect with them easily. His unique take on love and the complicacies of relationships is also something that never fails to impress us. So here we are with a list of some of his must-watch films for you that you can stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, YouTube.

Highway is a masterpiece that has not just impressed the viewers but also the critics. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. The storyline of Highway is about a young woman Veera who discovers an unusual sense of freedom after she’s kidnapped and keeps traveling to different places with her kidnapper. Right from the brilliant performance by the actors to the path-breaking storyline, every aspect of this film is worth watching.

Jab We Met - Amazon Prime Video

It's been ages since this film was released on the big screen. But to date, the film continues to rule hearts with its beautiful storyline and plot. This blockbuster by Imtiaz Ali is about a dejected businessman whose life changes when he meets a feisty Punjabi girl on the train. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, this is one of the best films that will turn your boring day into an interesting one.

Cocktail - Voot

The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around three friends, Meera, Gautam, and Veronica whose lives get complicated as both Meera and Veronica fall for Gautam.

Rockstar - Amazon Prime Video

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was appreciated for his notable performances in this film. This romantic musical film hit the right chord among the viewers. The storyline of this film is about Janardhan’s journey from a student at Delhi University to Jordan and how he manages to become a rockstar. Apart from Ranbir, the movie also stars Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Tamasha - Netflix

Tamasha features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The storyline is about two individuals who fall in love with each other during a holiday but get separated within no time. The movie talks about mental health, emotional insecurities, and much more.

Love Aaj Kal - Netflix

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Giselli Monteiro in the lead roles, the film is about two love stories that run parallel to each other. This movie teaches us the concepts of love and relationships. After this movie's tremendous success, Imtiaz Ali presented a revamped version of Love Aaj Kal in 2020, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. But this film could not create the magic that was already created by Saif and Deepika.