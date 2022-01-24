, , Siddhant Chaturvedi's Doobey song from Gehraiyaan, comedian : I’m Not Done Yet reveals the only thing he loves more than doing comedy, starrer thriller Bhamakalapam teaser out, named Best Actress of 2021 by Indian Film Institute and more. Here is a list of OTT news that is a part of our trending news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Mahaan: Chiyaan Vikram and son Dhruv Vikram starrer to premiere on Amazon Prime on THIS date – plot deets inside

Taapsee Pannu named Best Actress of 2021 by Indian Film Institute Also Read - Best Dressed Celebs of the Week: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Shehnaaz Gill and other divas who dressed to impress [VIEW PICS]

Actress Taapsee Pannu has won the Best Actor (Female) of 2021 by the Indian Film Institute (IFI) for her performance in the Netflix film, Haseen Dilruba. The actress took to social media and wrote, “So heartening! (preceded by five red hearts) Haseen Dilruba is my ‘Red Rose (emoji of a rose)’ Santa who continues to give, followed by a smiling face emoji. Also Read - Bhamakalapam teaser: Priyamani starrer thriller has a major Rashmika Mandanna connect – here's how

Kapil Sharma - I’m not done yet reveals the only thing he loves more than comedy

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet will release on digital streaming giant Netflix on 28th January. The comedian recently revealed the only thing he loves more than doing comedy is his wife, Ginni Chatrath. He even shared interesting information about his love story.

Bhamakalapam teaser OUT!

Bhamakalapam is the upcoming thriller film directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, which will premiere on AHA on 11th February. The film features Priyamani in the lead role about a homemaker Anupama, notorious for her gossip and sneaking into matters of other households.

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Doobey song out

Gehraiyaan's first song, Doobey is composed by OAFF and Savera, written by Kausar Munir, and sung by Lothika. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi's steamy track has become the soul anthem of the year.

Chiyaan Vikram and son Dhruv Vikram starrer Mahaan to premiere on Amazon Prime

Mahaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram and son Dhruv Vikram to star in Tamil action movie, directed by noted Tamil cinema filmmaker , will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10th February. The storyline of the film is about a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom.

