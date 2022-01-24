Trending OTT News Today: Chiyaan Vikram's Mahaan release date, Deepika Padukone sizzles in Gehraiyaan's first song Doobey and more

Today's OTT newsmakers include Kapil Sharma, Chiyaan Vikram's Mahaan, Deepika Padukone sizzles in Gehraiyaan's first song Doobey, Priyamani's Bhamakalapam teaser out and more. It was an exciting day with many OTT updates.