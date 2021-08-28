Trending OTT News Today: 'Evict Neha Bhasin' trends on social media, Archana and Manav's romance in Pavitra Rishta 2 and more

As we bid farewell to another fab day and prepare for Sunday, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. Here's all that grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...