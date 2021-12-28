The day is about to end and a lot has happened in the world of entertainment. There are constant updates and sometimes they are a bit too much. . As the day is about to end, we are here to keep you up to date with today's OTT newsmakers. From 's Jersey to now release on OTT to , 's Human trailer out, and more newsmakers of the day. So read on to know more about our today's OTT newsmakers. Also Read - Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo meets with an accident; undergoes treatment in Chhattisgarh

Shahid Kapoor and 's Jersey gets postponed Also Read - Jersey postponed: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's film to release on OTT? Here's what we know [EXCLUSIVE]

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey is an official remake of the original Telugu film by the same title, starring Nani. The makers of Jersey issued an official statement, stating that the sports drama has been postponed, with no confirmation of the next release date. Also Read - Aamir Khan to Salman Khan: 10 Bollywood actors who are 'Guilty' of interfering in the film process

Breaking all stereotypes Marathi web-series Anuradha depicts a woman-centric psychological crime thriller

Planet Marathi OTT’s web series Anuradha starring Tejaswini Pandit in the female lead has brought the Marathi digital content space to its knees with an unnerving depiction of a woman-centric psychological crime thriller. Marathi web or television content has rarely depicted the dark side of a female character in a show.

Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari's Human trailer OUT

Human's trailer was released on Monday and it features Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari in main roles. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the world of pharmaceuticals and drug testing.

Ranjish Hi Sahi teaser OUT

's upcoming series Ranjish Hi Sahi features , , and , and others in main roles. The series will take viewers time to travel to the era of 70s Bollywood.

Does T-Series plan to release most of their upcoming movies on OTT?

After Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Satyameva Jayate 2 flop, T-Series is supposedly rethinking its strategy for its upcoming slate. The production house is now seriously looking at bringing most of their upcoming Bollywood releases straight to OTT.

