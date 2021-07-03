Trending OTT News Today: KRK calls Taapsee Pannu's film Haseen Dillruba 'C grade', Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani film Shershaah to skip theatrical release and more

A lot has happened in the world of OTT today. Missed it, no problem, here we have a list of OTT news that is coming your way. Take a look. Also Read - Bigg Boss 8: 5 things you didn't know about Soni Singh!

KRK calls Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane's film Haseen Dillruba 'C grade films' Also Read - Aamir Khan’s Raakh is one of his truest performances: Aditya Bhattacharya

Kamaal R Khan recently said that he has been getting requests to review Haseen Dillruba, but he does not want to review its ‘C grade films of C grade actors’. Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, “Many people are asking me to review film #HaseenDillruba! First thing I don’t know, when this film was released and where. Second thing I don’t review C grade films of C grade actors because Me Me Me #DrKRK is the No.1 critic in the world.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani film Shershaah to skip theatrical release

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah will premiere on OTT directly. According to the reports, Amazon Prime Video managed to crack the deal and now the film will release on the platform.

The Family Man 2 actor Sharad Kelkar gets death threats asking him to stay away from Srikant and Suchi

Actor Sharad Kelkar who played the role of Arvind in the web series The Family Man 2 is getting death threats. Fans are asking him to stay away from Srikant and Suchi. "I get these messages daily like ‘Srikant and Suchi ke beech mat aao, jaan se maar denge tumko’, and I get a lot of threats too. So, I have got used to it," Sharad told Spotboye.

Vikrant Massey calls Taapsee Pannu's claims of him and Harshvardhan Rane being scared to do intimate scenes with her as 'clickbait news headlines to create controversy'

A few days ago, actress Taapsee Pannu stated that her Haseen Dillruba co-stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane were scared to shoot intimate scenes with her in the film. In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Life, Vikrant called these said claims as 'clickbait news headlines to create controversy.'

Irrfan Khan’s Dubai Return film to release on YouTube

Irrfan Khan's Dubai Return will be available on Bandra Film Festival's Youtube channel from July 4. His son Babil on Friday shared the poster of the 2005 film directed by Aditya Bhattacharya on his Instagram page. Irrfan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar also shared the post and wrote, “One of the most quirky joyride Irrfan did, but it never returned on big screen screen.”DubaiReturn’ on YouTube tomorrow #vijaymaura #divyadutta #irrfan.”