The world of OTT never stops and for a year now, it has kept the viewers hooked to its amazing shows, series and films.

Mahesh Bhatt's new show 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' trailer OUT

Mahesh Bhatt's new show 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' trailer was out today. Reportedly the series chronicles Mahesh Bhatt's affair with late actress . The series features , , and in lead roles. The story explores complicated human relationships between adults and the different shades that love can take.

Human series director says it is not easy to make a story that touches on many issues

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the director of the upcoming medical thriller series 'Human' revealed that it was not at all easy to make a story that touches many issues with a critical touch. The features stars , , Seema Biswas, Vishal Jethwa, , Aditya Srivastava, and Mohan Agashe in main roles. The series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali from January 14.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati: Lara Dutta praises Naseeruddin Shah's dialogue delivery

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati starring Lara Dutta, , Anya Singh, , and Naseeruddin Shah is an upcoming series. Recently, actress Lara Dutta shared her experience of working with Naseeruddin Shah and praised him.

Human actor Shefali Shah talks about her character in the series

Actress Shefali Shah will be seen in the upcoming medical thriller Human. The actress spoke about her character ‘Gauri Nath’ in the show. She revealed that her character as Gauri was the most complex one that she has played to date.

Ravii Dubey feels Matsya Kaand changed the trajectory of his career

Actor Ravii Dubey's web show Matsya Kaand has garnered a lot of praise. The actor recently spoke about the show that changed the course of his career as an actor. The actor said, "'Matsya Kaand' has truly changed the trajectory of my career. It challenged me as an actor and made me align physically mentally and spiritually with this craft like never before. Matsya came with a lot of makeovers, physical transformation and an emotional quotient like no other character I have played so far."

