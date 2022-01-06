Trending OTT news today: Radhe Shyam to have 'pay-per-view' OTT release, Anushka Sharma to make comeback with Chakda 'Xpress and more

It's time to take a recap of all that happened in the world of OTT. Among the newsmakers of the day, we have Anushka Sharma's Chakda 'Xpress, Ranveer Singh's 83, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam, and much more. So without any further ado, scroll on to get all the dope from OTT.