It's time to take a recap of all that happened in the world of OTT. Among the newsmakers of the day, we have 's Chakda 'Xpress, 's 83, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam, and much more. So without any further ado, scroll on to get all the dope from OTT. Also Read - Chakda Xpress, Shabaash Mithu, Prithviraj and more; biopics to look forward to in 2022

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam to have a 'pay-per-view' release on OTT? Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Vijay Varma to Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi: 5 unusual pairs to shine on screen in 2022

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam was scheduled for a 14 January 2022 release, but the makers have announced the postponement of the movie's theatrical release on Wednesday.. The makers of Radhe Shyam are heading for an OTT release. Pay Per View (PPV) is said to be another option that is also being considered. Also Read - Before Anushka Sharma in Chakda ‘Xpress, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu and more actresses who have played sportswoman in movies

Anushka Sharma is all set to make a comeback with Netflix's Chakda 'Xpress

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 release Zero, now the actress will be seen in cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic. Titled Chakda 'Xpress, the film will be premiered on Netflix, and the shooting will kickstart soon. Netflix India took to Twitter to announce the film. They tweeted, "Time to scream HOWZZAT cause we can’t contain the excitement to see @AnushkaSharma hitting the wickets like #JhulanGoswami in Chakda ‘Xpress, filming soon @OfficialCSFilmz @prosit_roy #KarneshSSharma #AbhishekBanerjee @manojmittra @saurabh0903 @rajneesh_chopra."

83' to drop on OTT release post 8 weeks from the release date

Ranveer Singh's film 83 will be released on an OTT platform only post 8 weeks of the theatrical release. Source close to the film says, “it’s a business decision and the film continues to attract cinema goers to come and watch it for a theatrical experience that the film is made for in the regions where ever the film is still running and theatre are open. Hence the push from 4 to 8 weeks for OTT drop.”

Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah talks about Shefali Shah’s character in Human

Human is a medical thriller based on Human drug trials in India and features Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe amongst others in main roles. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh, and Ishani Banerjee.

Amazon Prime Video announces the launch of UNPAUSED

Unpaused: Naya Safar showcases five unique stories that provide a window into how the COVID 19 pandemic has changed. The series will premiere globally on 21st January 2022 and will offer five Hindi short films. Featuring an ensemble cast including Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni and Priyanshu Painyuli among others.