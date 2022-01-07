Among the top newsmakers of today from OTT, we have celebs like , Rashmika Mandanna, , , and many more. Cubicles season 2 is out now, Here’s how much Amazon Prime Video paid for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa releases on OTT, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati's Anya Singh praises Naseeruddin Shah, Ram Kapoor talks about working with Shefali Shah in Human and more from OTT today. Scroll on to get all the updates. Also Read - Allu Arjun's Pushpa and 5 other highly rated South films on OTT that you must binge on

Allu Arjun's Pushpa sold to OTT for THIS amount Also Read - Pushpa, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and more; movies and series you can binge-watch this weekend

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video today. According to a report in Mirchi9, the OTT giant has paid Rs. 22 crores for the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the film. Also Read - Pushpa breaks all records at box office, Earns Rs.300 Crores worldwide in third week; Checkout all details

Cubicles Season 2 REVIEW out

Cubicles season 2 is out now and here's what you can expect from this drama. The title 'Cubicles', immediately transports your mind to the office maze, which is arguably the most loathed of all office layouts. It conjures up images of dread, drudgery, along with a dictatorial boss at the helm. Such preconceptions are accurate, and research reveals that the cubicles - tend to reduce employee morale and productivity. It is also a place where conflict thrives.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati review

Zee5's original series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati starring Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh in the lead roles has started streaming today. The story of this series is about Raja Mrityunjay who has no money and has to pay a huge debt to the Indian Government.

Ram Kapoor talks about working with Shefali Shah in Human

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s upcoming web series Human is a medical drama features Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas in main roles. The series reveals dark secrets of the world of medicines and how it affects the people. Actor Ram praised his co-star Shefali and called her a goofball.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati's Anya Singh praises Naseeruddin Shah

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is a comedy web series featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan and Anya Singh in pivotal roles. Anya Singh share screen space with Naseeruddin Shah and said she was fortunate to get to share screen space with him.

