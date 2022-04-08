KRK, , Michele Morrone, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. KRK trashes Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi, 365 days sequel gets release date, Oh My Dog teaser out and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - BTS sets new personal record by getting these many nominations for 2022 Billboard Music Awards; ARMY reacts

KRK trashes Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi

KRK took to Twitter to review the Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi. He severely criticised the film.

KRK took to Twitter to review the Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi. He severely criticised the film.

Oh My Dog teaser out and more

The makers of Oh My Dog released its teader. Written-directed by Sarov Shanmugam, the film stars young debutante Arnav Vijay, , Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar, and in key roles.

365 days sequel gets release date

The sequel to Michele Morrone’s steamy film 365 Days has got a release date. According to reports, it will be out on April 27. The tile of the sequel is 365 Days: This Day.

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra’s Guilty Minds trailer out

The trailer of legal drama Guilty Minds was dropped on Friday. It stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra as the main protagonists.

to star in The White Darkness

Tom Hiddleston will be seen in the limited series The White Darkness. It is based on the nonfiction book of the same name by David Grann.

