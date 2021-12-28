Have you imagined how boring life would be without entertainment? Would be quite scary na? We are glad that we have the world of entertainment. There are constant updates and it hardly gets boring. So it was another eventful day in the world of entertainment. As the day is about to end, we are here to keep you up to date with today's OTT newsmakers. , Bridgerton Season 2, , Roshni Kapoor and others are a part of our OTT newsmakers of the day. So read on to know more about our today's OTT newsmakers. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 10: Allu Arjun starrer stands well past the 200-crore mark worldwide but joining the 250-crore club looks tough

Sara Ali Khan makes her parents cry

, and Sara Ali Khan starrer Atrangi Re recently released on OTT. In an interview to India Today, Sara was asked about her harshest critic at home. She said that Atrangi Re is not a good film to ask the question because they (Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh) have both been very nice. She added that her mom is very emotional and will always be while her father is a very strong and sophisticated gentleman. “But I do know that I have made both mom and dad cry. It is weird to feel that sense of accomplishment that your parents are proud of you” said Sara. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh review daughter Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re

83 to release on OTT?

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 recently had a theatrical release and has got majorly positive reviews. Now, the makers of the film have not yet announced its OTT release plans. The film has been doing good at the box office. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood celebs who keep visiting popular Temples in India to seek inner peace

Bridgerton Season 2 gets a streaming date

Brdgerton was a hit and Netflix and Shondaland have now announced season 2 of the popular web series set in England's Regency era. It is scheduled to premiere on March 25, 2022.

I'm offered more interesting work on OTT than in movies, says

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is gearing up for his upcoming web series titled 'Kaun Banega Shikharwati', says he gets more interesting offers of roles on OTT platforms rather than in films. Naseer said, "I am being offered much more interesting work on OTT than in the movies, but since things opened up I have done cameos in several films made by friends. In any case these days it's either the Rs 5,000 crore monsters or the very tiny films being made in Mumbai and I don't fit into the former but have done several of the latter which are probably destined to have a very limited audience if they ever see the light of day (the story of my life!)."

Roshni Kapoor opens up on her shooting experience during pandemic for The Rage - Over Injustice

Roshni Kapoor's debut film The Rage - Over Injustice that went to the , is now all set to release on OTT. Roshni who plays an NRI girl in the film is happy with the development. The story revolves around how she is determined to fight against the unjust circumstances that befall her friends and herself through the pursuit of uplifting and empowering the LGBT community. "The film was shot in Goa, Pune and Dubai. The experience of shooting the film was wonderful. Since we shot during April when the Covid situation was not favourable, we went to an island in Goa. We used to carry food and we used to get only about six hours for the shoot as the island was surrounded by goons and bootleggers. "So after 8 p.m. we weren't allowed to stay there. There was no network coverage there. We faced several challenges including my major knee injury, insect and mosquito bites, heat strokes, skin burns etc. but we completed the film the way we wanted," she shares.

