Trending OTT News Today: Fans go gaga over Irrfan Khan's 'Dubai Return' film, Hungama 2's Shilpa Shetty’s Chura Ke Dil Mera reprise version to release on July 5 and more

Irrfan Khan's 'Dubai Return' releases on Youtube; fans go gaga over it

A few days back, it was announced that late actor Irrfan's unreleased film 'Dubai Return' will be screened at Bandra Film Festival on Youtube. Irrfan's son Babil Khan shared the poster of the film on his Instagram and wrote, "Releasing tomorrow on YouTube." The film released on Saturday morning and fans went crazy over it.

Actor Swwapnil Joshi talks about him and his co-star Nitish Bharadwaj playing the role of Lord Krishna in a show

Actor Swwapnil Joshi made his OTT debut with Samantar. The story of the series is based on Suhas Shirwalkar’s novel of the same name and is about the concept of how one man’s past is another one's future. Did you know Swwapnil and Nitish Bharadwaj both played the role of Lord Krishna in a TV show? Swwapnil said that young Krishna is essayed by him and older Krishna is played by Nitish.

Shweta Tripathi talks about her second season of the web series The Gone Game

The Gone Game is an Indian psychological thriller web series directed by Nikhil Bhat and stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgainkar, and Arjun Mathur in pivotal roles. Shweta and Shriya know each other from the time they did theatre together. During the shooting of Mirzapur, both Shweta and Shriya bonded well and within no time became BFFs.

Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty’s Chura Ke Dil Mera reprise version to release on July 5?

Priyadarshan’s cult comedy Hungama's second installment is all set to release. The audiences will see the reprise version of Shilpa’s iconic number Chura Ke Dil Mera and the makers will be releasing the teaser of the same on July 5 according to the reports.

Producer Suzanne Mackie reveals the reason behind The Crown ending the show at season 6

In an interview with Broadcast, producer Suzanne Mackie spilled the beans on why the most popular show The Crown ended at season 6. "Peter has said it very articulately, that he simply can’t write something unless there has been time to gain a proper perspective, she said."