Zeeshan Khan entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT but got evicted due to his tussle with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Zeeshan has been a part of . He is known for his vlogs. Zeeshan recently grabbed headlines when he confirmed his relationship with Reyhnaa Pandit. And now, Zeeshan has opened up on his casting couch experience. It is a known fact that the casting couch takes place in the entertainment industry irrespective of the mediums. Sharing his experience, Zeeshan shared how once a casting director had asked him to take off his pants during an audition. Zeeshan did not take any names and said that he knew about the underlying intention of being asked to take his pants off and he refused to do so. Zeeshan wanted to get the project based on merit and not by such a method and he let the director know about it.

Sharing his experience in Zoom's By Invite Only, Zeeshan said, "So, he calls me there and he is like, 'You know what, this guy is like a college baddie, so I want to see how physically fit you are. Can you take your T-shirt off?' I was like, 'Okay, I am cool with that.' I take my T-shirt off. After that, he is like, 'I want to see your legs because a lot of people work only on their upper body and not their lower body'." Post-this, Zeeshan got the hint. The director came clean and asked him whether he understood the meaning. Zeeshan ascertained the same but insisted on giving an audition to get the role. The director then took the names of a few celebrities saying that he was responsible for their success. Zeeshan, however, stood his ground and refused to compromise. The director added that a lot of people say no first but come back again for the sake of work.

Zeeshan, however, said that he won't be able to sleep if he got work other than his merit. He added that he would do simple things and live a decent life if nothing happens.