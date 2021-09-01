Pavitra Rishta 2 is coming to your mobile screens and smart TV screen soon. has revived her favourite project in the form of a tribute to the late film and television actor . The makers of Pavitra Rishta 2 dropped the trailer of the upcoming web series starring and as Manav and Archana. And it is just so beautiful. A trailer launch event of the same was held in the city today. And thereupon, Ankita aka Archana was asked about her thoughts of Shaheer replacing Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav in the series. She said, "Shaheer Sheikh is a very good person personally and professionally... so I could connect with him instantly." Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2 TRAILER: Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande as Manav-Archana give a perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita also added [that right now], "As an actor, there couldn't be a better Manav." The Manikarnika actress elaborated her answer, reasoning, "There is a maasumiyat, innocence in his eyes... which was very important for the character of Manav. to look genuine and not look like a star. That simplicity was imp. that's what made Manav so endearing. So, Shaheer suited perfectly." Also Read - Trending OTT news today: Ahead of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 trailer Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande's BTS pics win hearts; Shamita Shetty chooses Raqesh Bapat over family and more

We believe this is true as Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular actors in the industry. Over the years, the actor has impressed not just critics and the masses with diverse projects and characters. When he was approached to play Manav, the actor was initially reluctant to take up the offer. He had said so in his Instagram post. However, he decided to follow Sushant who would take every challenge head-on. He had said, "When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty." Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh meets Ankita Lokhande’s family; BTS pictures of Manav-Archana will leave you excited

For the unversed, Pavitra Rishta 2 will stream on Zee5 from Sept 15 onwards.