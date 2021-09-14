Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande FINALLY reacts to being trolled for revamping Sushant Singh Rajput starrer

Ever since Pavitra Rishta 2 was announced, everyone associated with the show2, especially, Ankita Lokhande has been being trolled. And now, Ankita has finally reacted to all the trolling and abuses she has been facing online.