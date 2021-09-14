Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is going to hit the web tomorrow. The show is a reboot or recreation of the 2009's hit TV show of the same name. The original TV show starred in the lead opposite late actor . The web series which will drop on Zee5 on 15th September sees stepping into the shoes of Sushant as Manav while Ankita reprises her role as Archana. Ever since the news of bringing back Pavitra Rishta broke out, there has been mayhem on social media. Sushant's fans are pretty upset with the fact that Ankita and Ekta are bringing the hit show back. Sushant's fans loved him as Manav and cannot see anybody else as Manav. They are miffed that Shaheer Sheikh has stepped into his shoes as Manav. And as a result, everyone associated with Pavitra Rishta 2, especially, Ankita is being trolled. Ankita has finally reacted to the trolling and abuses she has been facing online for Pavitra Rishta 2. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tina Datta and Manav Gohil to be a part of Salman Khan's show?

While talking to Pinkvilla, Ankita said that she doesn't understand why she is getting trolled. But feels that it's okay as people have their own perceptions and opinions. However, she was quick to add that though her social media is open, they may not know the journey of the person that they are trolling so mercilessly. She believes that social media can be used to spread positivity and urged people to stop using the medium to curse people. She added that a person may have his/her own battles even though they upload pictures with smiling faces.

Ankita also reacted to the boycott trend that began as soon as the trailer of Pavitra Rishta 2 was dropped. She revealed that though it did upset her she did not harbour any animosity towards them (Netziens) as she feels they are the "true fans of Sushant." She signed off saying, "In a way, I'm just trying to keep him alive," with Pavitra Rishta 2.