and 's Pavitra Rishta 2 is going to release tomorrow, that is, 15 September 2021. Pavitra Rishta 2 is a web show and a re-telling of the 2009's TV show of the same name. As y'all gear up for the re-created and a little revamped version of Pavitra Rishta 2, we are here with a list of 5 things that you can expect from the show, which is touted to be a tribute to the late actor . So, without further ado, let's see what you can expect from the Ankita-Shaheer starrer show. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande FINALLY reacts to being trolled for revamping Sushant Singh Rajput starrer

The story

The simplicity of the story makes it relatable and endearing. The makers have retained the same flavour from the original show that starred Ankita as Archana and Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tina Datta and Manav Gohil to be a part of Salman Khan's show?

Chemistry of Archana-Manav

They have made you fall in love with them the last time, and this time will be no different. You will find yourself rooting for the two as they struggle to overcome challenges in their lives to be together. Also Read - Ahead of Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Ankita Lokhande channels her inner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she grooves to a Devdas song - Watch

Déjà vu?

If there is anyone who hasn’t seen the original Pavitra Rishta, they can still enjoy Pavitra Rishta 2.0. It is just a simple and honest love story.

21st-century wali Archana

Get ready to be bowled over by Archana who is Aaj ki ladki and fights for her love. Earlier, Archana was compromising, she used to act on others' opinions. But in this show, Archana is a 21st-century woman. She makes her own decisions and even goes against her mother for her love.

A new Manav

While we will dearly miss Sushant, Shaheer has played his role of Manav with the utmost simplicity and sincerity that SSR had brought to the character and made all of us fall in love with it. Shaheer has called Manav the most earnest and purest character he has ever played.