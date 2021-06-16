Vidya Balan reveals how she overcame one of her biggest fears while shooting Sherni

is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film, Sherni. She plays a forest officer in the film which deals with the man vs wild concept. In a press conference, she revealed how overcame one of her biggest fears. The film has been shot in the forests. Also Read - Sherni: Vidya Balan spills the beans on husband Siddharth Roy Kapur's reaction to her role of a female forest officer [EXCLUSIVE]

Talking about shooting in the jungle, Vidya said, "I had gone on a jungle safari before. But I was scared about snakes and other wild animals. You can see big animals in front of you, but what if some animal comes from behind? I used to always be worried about the creepy-crawlies. But I have become bindaas now since I shot for a film in the jungles. I used to see everything around me. I do owe it to this film for making me comfortable in the wild. My fear is no longer there."

She went on to say, "Shooting this film made me realise that humans are not under control. The nature vs progress battle needs to be adjusted. We can't choose one over the other. Even the smallest of things we do has an impact on the environment. It's not necessary that we do big things. The efforts in our day-to-day lives will go a long way."

Directed by Newton maker Amit Masurkar, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Mukul Chadha and Neeraj Kabi.