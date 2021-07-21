Hoshots: All that you need to know about the application that led to Raj Kundra's arrest

Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in the production and publishing of pornographic content on an application. The application which is been the talk of the town is called Hotshots. An NRI Youtuber, Puneet Kaur accused Raj of approach her once through DMs. Puneet talked about the app called Hotshots and even shared the video of the same. On Tuesday, Mumbai Police termed Raj Kundra and his brother-in-law, Pradeep Bakshi as the masterminds of running an international porn films racket. The production of pornographic films, reports state took place through the companies based in India and the UK. Mumbai's Joint Police commissioner, Milind Bharambe revealed that two companies had a mobile app called, 'HotShots Digital Entertainment' which was developed by Kenrin Ltd. Here's what you need to know about the same:

The app ever since the controversy and arrest has been taken down by Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, it seems the app's APK is available on various websites. The description of Hotshots entailed, "HD videos & short movies with unmatched exposure," with a promise to all the "private content from hot photoshoots, short movies, and experience of the lifestyle of celebrities from all over the world." It is being said that the application also availed live communication with "some of the hottest models around the world." Reports state that the exclusive content on the site could be availed through payment.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe said, "New actors were promised roles in web series and short stories and they were asked to do bold and nude scenes in auditions. Female actors opposed this and approached the Crime Branch based on which a case was registered. During the investigation, nine accused were arrested. Some people forcefully get such films produced."

He added, "During a detailed investigation, Raj Kundra's company located in Viaan had a tie-up with a London-based company Kenrin that owns mobile application Hotshots. All nude content created in Mumbai was published on Hotshots, which was operated from Mumbai."

Meanwhile, reports state that after procuring permission from the court, the offices of Raj Kundra were searched, and some clips were found.