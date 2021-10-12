WHAT? Netflix’s sensational series Squid Game to be held as a real-life event in UAE?

Have you watched Netflix’s K-Thriller show, Squid Game? Want to play the Squid Game in real life? Well, the Korean Cultural Centre (KCC) in the UAE Capital is making the impossible possible for the fans who have loved the Netflix show. The survival drama involves children's games and the show became one of the most-watched shows ever in history. The KCC's event will take place on Tuesday in its Abu Dhabi office and participants have to play the games shown in the Netflix show but here's a catch. Also Read - Little Things season 4, Sardar Udham, Rashmi Rocket and more: New series and movies releasing this week on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and others

The real squid game will be played without the murder and bloodshed. There will be two teams of 15 participants wearing T-shirts that have the logo of the show on them. They will play red light green light, Dalgona candy challenge, and paper flipping games Marbles and Ddakji. The event staff will wear pink circles, triangles, and square costumes to look exactly like the guards shown in the Netflix show's death games. Also Read - BL Recommends: Black as Night, Intrusion, Lift and 5 more new horror movies you can binge-watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

According to the reports, 338 people have already signed up for the games. The Korean drama, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The nine-episode show follows the story of 456 contestants who will risk their lives for a whooping cash prize worth 45.6 billion. Only UAE residents are eligible to compete and apply for the real-life Squid Game. The applicants had to answer questions based on their basic knowledge of Netflix's Squid Game. Also Read - Succession, Bombay Begums and more – Taapsee Pannu recommends her favourite web series to binge-watch on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar [EXCLUSIVE]