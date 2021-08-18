What to watch - Bhoot Police trailer made you eager for the horror comedy? Here are some amazing ones you can stream now on Netflix, Youtube and Disney + Hotstar

Saif Ali Khan, , , and 's upcoming film Bhoot Police is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. The film is directed by Pawan Kripalani and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday and fans could not hold their excitement back. Horror comedy strikes a perfect balance and people love this genre. Till Bhoot Police gets released, a look at some amazing horror-comedy films that you can stream now on the OTT platforms. Also Read - Mumbai Diaries 26/11: Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma’s medical drama to stream on this date

Stree - Netflix Also Read - Before Akshay Kumar – Vaani Kapoor’s Bell Bottom, here’s a look at superstar’s famous first time heroines

This Bollywood horror comedy film features , Aparshakti Khurrana, , and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film deserves the top spot in the list as it included some power-packed performances from the actors. The storyline of the film was about a spirit who knocks on people's doors at night.

Ready or Not - Disney + Hotstar

This American black comedy horror film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The movie stars Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell in pivotal roles. The movie is about a newlywed who is hunted by her spouse's family as part of a wedding night ritual.

Zombieland: Double Tap - Youtube

This American post-apocalyptic zombie comedy film is directed by Ruben Fleischer and stars , , Abigail Breslin, and in lead roles. The film is about a fight against a new wave of indestructible zombies.

Laxmii - Disney + Hotstar

The film is directed by and stars and in lead roles. The film is about a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a trans person.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen - Netflix

This black comedy horror film is directed by McG and stars Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Samara Weaving, and Ken Marino in prominent roles. The film is about the story of Cole Johnson, who fights to survive as he is hunted by demonic enemies.