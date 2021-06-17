What to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Voot and Netflix: Black Summer, True Romance, Zootopia and more

Work can get monotonous at times, it's better to take a small break and catch up on some good shows and movies. Unwind a bit, relax and get back to work with a fresh mind. Here is a list of shows and movies on Voot Select, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and more for you to watch today. Also Read - What to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+: Silver Skates, Loki Episode 2, Dolemite is my Name, Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota and more

Black Summer - Netflix

This horror drama show on Netflix will give you sleepless nights for sure. Have you ever thought about how will winters be during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle?

Zootopia - Disney+ Hotstar

Well, you will see how Judy Hopps, a rookie in the police will join hands with Nick Wilde to save the city. This show has perfectly captured the thought process of what if animals lived like humans in cities and had their own set of rules? This animated movie will make you feel amazing at the end of the day.

The Gone Game - Voot

, , and in pivotal roles, this show is a psychological thriller about a man's health worsen after he gets symptoms of coronavirus.

True Romance - Amazon Prime Video

A comic book nerd and Elvis fanatic Clarence and a prostitute Alabama fall in love with each other. Clarence reveals the news to her pimp and kills him.

Please Like Me - Netflix

The story is about Josh Thomas who comes out as gay and his mother attempting suicide. The show also features stand-up comedian Hannah Gadsby, Debra Lawrence, Keegan Joyce, and Thomas Ward in pivotal roles.

