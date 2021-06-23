What to watch today on Voot, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix: Blow the mid-week blues away with Too hot to handle season 2, In the dark season 3 and more

Here is a watch-binge list ready for you that will keep you on the edge of your seat and help you in unwinding. Take a look at the shows and movies on Netflix, Voot Select, Amazon Prime Video, and more for you to watch today. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay movies to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix: Master, Mersal, Thuppakki and more

Too hot to handle season 2 - Netflix Also Read - What to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix: Evil Season 2, Another Round, When They See Us and more

In this show, 10 men and women meet and flirt with each other for weeks and then going home with the one they love along with a cash prize of $100,000. The contestants can only get the cash prize if they do not touch each other. And if they do the prize money would decrease. Also Read - From Jagame Thandhiram to Cold Case and Malik: 7 Tamil and Malayam films coming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar that you can watch

Godzilla vs. Kong - Book my show stream

Godzilla vs. Kong movie will keep you hooked to the screens. The story kicks off right after the events of Godzilla: King of Monsters, catching up with Kong in an artificial containment zone. They go head to head with the human civilization stuck in between.

2 - Amazon Prime Video

This gripping tale of investigation is back with its second installment. has directed this film and brings back Georgekutty and his family story wherein he outsmarted the police investigating the murder of Varun Prabhakar.

In the dark season 3 - Voot select

The popular CW network show is finally here with its brand new season 3. The story of the show is about a young blind woman, Murphy whose life changes 360 degrees when she and her guide dog discover the dead body of her best friend Tyson. However, the body disappears when the cops come and the investigation does not happen. She then decides to investigate the murder herself.

Silence - ZEE5

The mystery thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee, , and is the best crime show that makes for an engaging watch. ACP Avinash Verma investigates the mysterious murder of a high-profile victim.