What to watch today on Voot, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix: Sweet Tooth, The Walking Dead and more Top Apocalypse series and movies

Sweet Tooth - Netflix

Sweet Tooth is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix since the time it's released. The story of the show revolves around the same pandemic situation that we are facing now. But, in the Sweet Tooth show, the situation is, even more, worsen as society descends into madness. The chaos keeps on adding when a batch of hybrid babies are born and adds to a lot of problems.

Salvation - Amazon Prime Video

This series is about how scientists discover an asteroid heading straight for earth. They have only six months to save humanity, an MIT grad student teams up to find a solution that will save people.

Daybreak - Netflix

This blockbuster hit was about 17-year-old Josh Wheeler who tries to navigate a brutal world wherein all the adults have turned into zombies due to the nuclear explosion.

The Walking Dead - Netflix

The most popular post-apocalypse show follows Rick Grimes after he wakes up from a coma finds out that the hospital is abandoned and zombies are roaming on the earth. He sets on the mission to find his wife and son.

Contagion - Amazon Prime Video

Steven Soderbergh has directed Contagion which talks about the outbreak of a deadly virus that is transmitted by respiratory droplets. The series cast , , , , Laurence Fishburne, , and in main roles.